WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Urgent call for blood donors

If you can donate blood, our regional blood bank needs you now. The holidays are already a challenging time, and the snow has compounded that, according to this announcement Bloodworks Northwest asked us to publish:

Due to our recent snow/weather, the need for blood for our community is now urgent. Bloodworks Northwest Talking points:

· In the past three days, 55% of our appointments (966) weren’t able to come in due to the winter weather. We are seeing additional cancellations today.

· We have over 1,200 open appointments in the next 10 days.

· With the holidays and winter weather, donations have dropped by 1,400 units in the past 7 days. This is the smallest amount of donations we have seen since the pandemic began.

· Almost all blood types are at Emergency Levels, less than a day supply

If you can get to a Bloodworks Northwest donor center or pop-up safely, please give blood. We have many openings at upcoming West Seattle pop-ups. Please book your appointment at www.bloodworksnw.org