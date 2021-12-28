WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Tuesday closures/changes

Another day with snow on the ground means another day of closures/schedule changes. Here’s what we have so far – we’ll keep adding as the info comes in:

CLOSED/CANCELED

Facilities/services:

Senior Center of West Seattle

Curative COVID test site at Don Armeni

West Seattle Food Bank

Seattle Public Library Delridge, West Seattle (Admiral), South Park branches

City residential solid-waste pickup (here’s the current plan for tomorrow & beyond)

Businesses

Illusions Hair Design

Head To Toe Day Spa

Skylark

OPEN BUT WITH CHANGES

Facilities/services:

West Seattle YMCA (9 am-4 pm)

Seattle Public Library Southwest (noon-6 pm) and High Point (1-6 pm) branches

West Seattle Golf Course (no golfing but “snow activities” and walking OK)

Businesses

Youngstown Coffee (10 am-2 pm)

If you have info to add, westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!