WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Tuesday closures/changes

Another day with snow on the ground means another day of closures/schedule changes. Here’s what we have so far – we’ll keep adding as the info comes in:
CLOSED/CANCELED
Facilities/services:
Senior Center of West Seattle
Curative COVID test site at Don Armeni
West Seattle Food Bank
Seattle Public Library Delridge, West Seattle (Admiral), South Park branches
City residential solid-waste pickup (here’s the current plan for tomorrow & beyond)
Businesses
Illusions Hair Design
Head To Toe Day Spa
Skylark
OPEN BUT WITH CHANGES
Facilities/services:
West Seattle YMCA (9 am-4 pm)
Seattle Public Library Southwest (noon-6 pm) and High Point (1-6 pm) branches
West Seattle Golf Course (no golfing but “snow activities” and walking OK)
Businesses
Youngstown Coffee (10 am-2 pm)
If you have info to add, westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!
