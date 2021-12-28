West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Tuesday closures/changes

December 28, 2021 9:04 am
Another day with snow on the ground means another day of closures/schedule changes. Here’s what we have so far – we’ll keep adding as the info comes in:

CLOSED/CANCELED

Facilities/services:
Senior Center of West Seattle
Curative COVID test site at Don Armeni
West Seattle Food Bank
Seattle Public Library Delridge, West Seattle (Admiral), South Park branches
City residential solid-waste pickup (here’s the current plan for tomorrow & beyond)

Businesses
Illusions Hair Design
Head To Toe Day Spa
Skylark

OPEN BUT WITH CHANGES

Facilities/services:
West Seattle YMCA (9 am-4 pm)
Seattle Public Library Southwest (noon-6 pm) and High Point (1-6 pm) branches
West Seattle Golf Course (no golfing but “snow activities” and walking OK)

Businesses
Youngstown Coffee (10 am-2 pm)

If you have info to add, westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!

7 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Tuesday closures/changes"

  • pip December 28, 2021 (9:19 am)
    Reply

    Looks like West Seattle COVID test site has delayed opening today. Not open at 9am, lots of folks waiting but no one here from test crew.

  • Matthew December 28, 2021 (9:34 am)
    Reply

    The Don Armeni boat ramp Covid-19 testing site has been closed/un-staffed without notice since yesterday as well. May be good to share with readers, as they haven’t been alerting those with appointments (no text/email/call). A few of us have tried to brave the journey on the snowy roads, only to find out no one was there.

    • WSB December 28, 2021 (9:35 am)
      Reply

      That’s already on the list. Second thing under closed facilities/services.

      • Denise December 28, 2021 (9:42 am)
        Reply

        I got a notice last night that my appointment was canceled!

  • Derek December 28, 2021 (9:57 am)
    Reply

    Stop Driving!! Stay home! It can wait. Whatever it is. So many people sliding around the hill on Charleston lately. Just stay in the house!

  • WSREZZO December 28, 2021 (10:08 am)
    Reply

    For all the dog/puppy owners – Camp Crockett Littles and Burien are closed again today but the Delridge location is open until 5pm :-)

