WEST SEATTLE NEW YEAR’S EVE: Holiday and snow closures/changes

(Lincoln Park photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)
Even before the snowfall, closures were planned for today because of the holiday observance. So this list covers both. Please let us know if you have something/someplace to add:
CLOSED
–Senior Center of West Seattle
–West Seattle Food Bank
–Delridge, Admiral Seattle Public Library locations
–Most Seattle Parks facilities
-City residential solid-waste pickup (all collection days put out double next week)
OPEN BUT WITH CHANGES
–West Seattle YMCA open until 4 pm
City-run COVID testing site at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex opens at 10:30 am
(We’ll add a business list if needed but so far we have no new closure/change info.)
| 0 COMMENTS