WEST SEATTLE NEW YEAR’S EVE: Holiday and snow closures/changes

December 31, 2021 9:58 am
(Lincoln Park photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Even before the snowfall, closures were planned for today because of the holiday observance. So this list covers both. Please let us know if you have something/someplace to add:

CLOSED

Senior Center of West Seattle
West Seattle Food Bank
Delridge, Admiral Seattle Public Library locations
Most Seattle Parks facilities
-City residential solid-waste pickup (all collection days put out double next week)

OPEN BUT WITH CHANGES

West Seattle YMCA open until 4 pm
City-run COVID testing site at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex opens at 10:30 am

(We’ll add a business list if needed but so far we have no new closure/change info.)

