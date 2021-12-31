WEST SEATTLE NEW YEAR’S EVE: Holiday and snow closures/changes

(Lincoln Park photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Even before the snowfall, closures were planned for today because of the holiday observance. So this list covers both. Please let us know if you have something/someplace to add:

CLOSED

–Senior Center of West Seattle

–West Seattle Food Bank

–Delridge, Admiral Seattle Public Library locations

–Most Seattle Parks facilities

-City residential solid-waste pickup (all collection days put out double next week)

OPEN BUT WITH CHANGES

–West Seattle YMCA open until 4 pm

City-run COVID testing site at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex opens at 10:30 am

(We’ll add a business list if needed but so far we have no new closure/change info.)