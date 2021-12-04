West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen hardtop; package theft

December 4, 2021 8:16 pm
Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN HARDTOP: From John:

The white hardtop was stolen from my Mazda Miata convertible early (Friday) morning while I slept. The car was locked and parked alongside my house in Highland Park. Thief broke a window to enter car. They were cut and bled all over the seats and trunk of car. Police report has been filed.

PACKAGE THEFT: From RC:

Want to share this with neighbors living across from South Seattle College. We had an Amazon envelope stolen off our porch today (12/4/2021) at approximately 2:35 pm by a woman with hair dyed burgundy. Feel free to share images/video with readers to help ID. The property is located along 16th Ave SW.

9 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen hardtop; package theft"

  • bolo December 4, 2021 (9:07 pm)
    Few years back someone broke the drivers door window of my car and stole the windshield accordionfold plastifoam windshield sun blocker. Stuff’s been going on a long time.
    At one point I thought this type of theft might be gang related hazing rituals? Couldn’t think of any other logical reason.

  • Noticed December 4, 2021 (10:03 pm)
    Saw a Miata with it’s drivers window smashed out and top missing on the corner of SW 106th St & 35th Ave SW on Friday morning.  Wonder if it’s related?

  • OneTimeCharley December 4, 2021 (10:55 pm)
     I would imagine that this is exactly the time of year that soft top owners would be looking for an affordable ‘slightly used’ hard top for their Miatas. If the price is right, many folks would not have the integrity to resist purchasing a stolen car part “no questions asked”. Once, while living on the East coast, I had my steering wheel stolen off a RX-7 by someone just looking to sell that particular part in the black market. 

  • 1994 December 4, 2021 (11:39 pm)
    I hope the next package that lady steals is a decoy full of something gross! And who goes around stealing the tops off cars?!? Only a looser! 

  • m December 5, 2021 (9:20 am)
    Package thief is giving off Michael Meyers vibes, scarry! 

  • John December 5, 2021 (10:28 am)
    I am so sorry to hear that another local Miata owner was victimized that morning. These hardtops are very hard to find nowadays, and are selling for up to $2k on CL, One thing I found that is perhaps worth mentioning was a receipt I found laying in my driveway early that morning that someone must have very recently dropped. It is from Republic Services which is a transfer station in Renton. Receipt ticket 1252648 is dated 09/03/21 and vehicle noted is a: WHT GMC NOY This vehicle may or may not be related to what happened that morning? I hope everyone has a nice holiday season with many reasons to be happy! 

  • Auntie December 5, 2021 (10:37 am)
    My friend in Everett was experiencing multiple porch thefts, so filled a box with plastic wrapped raw liver. Have a nice day, Porch Pirate!

  • RC December 5, 2021 (11:20 am)
    Another shot of the porch pirate. I’m she was very disappointed to open the package to find a sticker inside, lol!

  • ~Hockeywitch~ December 5, 2021 (1:36 pm)
    I have 3 wonderful kitty cats willing to donate decoy package filler for anyone wanting to leave package thieves something special for their next crime spree.. I’m sick of thieves and there is NO excuse for them.  Sorry this happened to you both. 

