WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen hardtop; package theft

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:
STOLEN HARDTOP: From John:
The white hardtop was stolen from my Mazda Miata convertible early (Friday) morning while I slept. The car was locked and parked alongside my house in Highland Park. Thief broke a window to enter car. They were cut and bled all over the seats and trunk of car. Police report has been filed.
PACKAGE THEFT: From RC:
Want to share this with neighbors living across from South Seattle College. We had an Amazon envelope stolen off our porch today (12/4/2021) at approximately 2:35 pm by a woman with hair dyed burgundy. Feel free to share images/video with readers to help ID. The property is located along 16th Ave SW.
| 9 COMMENTS