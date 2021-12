Lots of lights at Annette‘s house in North Delridge! She sent the photo with a note that, “My neighbors keep telling me to send my pics in” – thanks, neighbors! You can see Annette’s lights in person at 4837 Puget Blvd SW [map]. We’re showcasing lights every night through New Year’s Eve, so your suggestion – with or without photo(s) – is welcome at westseattleblog@gmail.com; what we’ve shown so far is archived, newest to oldest, here.