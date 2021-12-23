WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Head for the hills

If you had to choose just one West Seattle neighborhood to visit for Christmas lights sightseeing, Fauntlee Hills would be a good choice. That’s where we started the season – and that coverage-launching display’s creator, Ken Arkills, points us again this year to a nearby home that also shines bright, at 40th/Donovan [map]:

Ken says Joey and Myung Haugen are the creators here, with a giant star among its features. “They are really into it and I am so happy to see a lot of fellow West Seattleites really going all out this year with their displays!” We’ve shown more than two dozen this season and we’re not done yet – keep the suggestions (with or without photos) coming, via westseattleblog@gmail.com. You can browse everything we’ve shown by going to this WSB archive; they’re also listed in our West Seattle Holiday Guide.