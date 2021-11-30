WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Starting our seasonal spotlights

Every year, we invite you to share locations – with or without photos – of West Seattle light displays worth a trip to see. We share them nightly, and in our West Seattle Holiday Guide, through New Year’s Eve. We’re starting tonight with the first recommended display – which we also photographed last year: Ken Arkills‘ home at 39th/Trenton in Fauntlee Hills [map].

Ken’s brother Jim Arkills emailed us to ensure we knew Ken’s display is up and shining for another year. It’s on a corner, so there’s a lot to see, on both sides! That includes many characters, both animated and static. Here’s one inspired by a famous scene in the movie “Christmas Story”:

Fauntlee Hills has other brightly lit homes, as it does every year, but none quite this bright. And our photos only show a fraction of it all.

If you have – or have seen – lights we should showcase, please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – with or without photos. Thank you!