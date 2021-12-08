West Seattle, Washington

09 Thursday

WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Bright and retro

December 8, 2021 7:02 pm
 |   Holidays | Sunrise Heights | West Seattle Christmas lights | West Seattle news

Sunrise Heights is rocking the holiday-display world this year! Tonight we have another display from that area – created by Jenny, whose spouse sent the photos:

I wanted to share with you some photos of my wife’s light display this year. We are at 7341 34th Ave SW [map]. There are retro cutouts of Peanuts, Rudolph, and a yeti.

The flag pole is wrapped like a candy cane. And there is Grinch staring ominously out the window by our Christmas tree.

(The yeti, we believe, is Rudolph’s pal Bumble.) Got a display to suggest – yours or someone else’s? We’re showing them nightly through New Year’s Eve. westseattleblog@gmail.com, with or without photos – thank you!

