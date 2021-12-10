REBUILDING HPIC: Second ‘town hall’ Wednesday, and a survey now

(WSB photo from last June)

Five and a half months after historic Highland Park Improvement Club was heavily damaged by fire, the club and community are in the process of re-envisioning its future. This included an online town hall two months ago (WSB coverage here), and now it’s time for another one, online Wednesday. Here’s the announcement:

The rebuild begins with a design – and we want your input!

So many talented people live in our neighborhood, including award-winning architect Matt Wittman, of Wittman Estes. He’s been a longtime HPIC supporter, and he and his firm are passionate about designing the rebuild. Wittman Estes has been unanimously selected by the Board to help us envision and create the space for our next hundred years.

Meet Matt virtually at our next Town Hall, where he will help us to gather input from the community about what the future of HPIC could be, from programs we offer to the space we hold them in.

Wednesday, December 15 – 7 pm

Zoom link at hpic1919.org

Matt and his wife and partner in the firm, Landscape Architect Jody Estes, have lived in Highland Park for years, attending family Movie Nights way back when, and many Corner Bars too. Wittman Estes has been honored with numerous awards, including the national award-winning Tsuga Townhomes on Highland Park Way. In acknowledgement and support of HPIC’s volunteer spirit and our community, Matt and Jody, principals of the firm, have pledged to contribute a generous amount of their time pro-bono.

Matt and his team are helping us to develop an online survey to gather input from you regarding the re-visioning of the building – we will send out the survey before Town Hall #2.