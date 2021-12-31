NEW YEAR’S EVE: Space Needle fireworks, HPIC ‘Not-So-Silent Night,’ more

The snow and the virus got in the way of big New Year’s Eve plans, so we don’t have much of a list for you, but a few notes:

(Photo by Doug Eglington, seen from Harbor Avenue earlier this week)

SPACE NEEDLE FIREWORKS: Yes, the midnight fireworks are happening this year. But no, they’re not allowing people to gather at the Needle to watch them. North-facing West Seattle will have a view as always, but organizers say they’re adding special digital effects to a live stream/broadcast, so they’re recommending you watch on a screen. Here’s the info.

HPIC PRESENTS ‘NOT-SO-SILENT NIGHT’: Highland Park Improvement Club has announced a modified version of its Not-So-Silent-Night neighborhood parade, They’re inviting people to the south Riverview Playfield parking lot [12th/Webster] at 6 pm for a walk around the field:

Bring your personal lights and noisemakers. Bundle up with sturdy shoes. Fill up your hot thermos or flask. We’ll meet at the South Riverview Playfield parking lot at 6pm and walk a circle of light around the fields led by our fabulous HPIC parade marshals and welcome in a brighter 2022!

RESTAURANTS/BARS: No big parties but your favorite venue might be planning a midnight toast. Or earlier – for example, Mission Cantina in The Admiral District is planning “a traditional tequila toast as our brothers and sisters in Tequila town and Oaxaca ring in the new year at midnight CST (10 pm in Seattle).” We’ll check around as the day goes on and add anything else interesting (and confirmed post-snow) we happen onto,