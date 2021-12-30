IT’S OFFICIAL: No garbage, recycling, yard-waste pickup Friday, double for everyone next week

Seattle Public Utilities made it official tonight – no solid-waste pickup Friday, so that makes it a sweep – double pickup for everyone on their regular days next week. Here’s the announcement:

Due to remaining icy and unsafe conditions on many residential streets, residential and most commercial solid waste collection services are cancelled for Friday, December 31.

Transfer stations and the Household Hazardous Waste Facility will remain open with normal hours.

All collections are scheduled to resume next week beginning Monday, January 3. All missed residential customers are permitted to set out double their normal amount of garbage, recycling, and compost on their collection day for no additional charge. This includes recycling collection, even if it’s not a customer’s typical week for collection. Contractors will attempt to collect this ‘off-week’ recycling, if possible, but may not be able to collect all.

For tips on setting out extra waste, (go here). Customers should be sure to have their containers out by 7 a.m. to ensure collection.