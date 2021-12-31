GRATITUDE: ‘Heartfelt thank you’ from The Christmas People

(WSB photo, December 22nd – early cookie dropoffs)

Once again this year, West Seattleites made it a happier holiday for neighbors in need. Here’s a message of thanks, just in from The Christmas People president/co-founder Rev. Fred Hutchinson:

Generous West Seattle residents dropped off more than 5,000 cookies to West Seattle Coworking this year; more than 500 were baked by West Seattle High School Key Club. In 2021, our 23rd year, the Christmas People delivered 2,600 meals, 7,500 cookies, 600 Blessing Bags, 20,000 pairs of socks, 1,000 hats, and over 1,000 pounds of bulk food provisions. With a small budget and 25 volunteers, we gave out more than $125,000 of much-needed food and supplies to the marginalized and underserved in our midst. A heartfelt thank you to all who helped us, help others.

Rev. Hutchinson and helpers have been doing this for more than 20 years.