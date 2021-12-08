GIVING: 3 easy ways to donate in West Seattle in the next 4 days

Lots of generosity so far this season – and still many opportunities to keep giving, if you can. Here are three in the next four days, if you haven’t already seen them in our West Seattle Holiday Guide or on our year-round Event Calendar:

WSHS WINTER CARE-PACKAGE DONATION DRIVE TODAY: Today, 3-5 pm outside West Seattle High School‘s north entrance (3000 California SW) is your third and final opportunity to drop off donated items for this student-led, student-benefiting drive creating “care packages.” Items needed:

Here are hygiene necessities that would be included in care packages:

– packaged masks

– unopened hand sanitizer

– unopened protein bars/granola bars/snacks

– unopened bars of soap

– unopened deodorant

– unused toothbrushes

– unopened toothpaste

– unopened chapstick

– hand warmers Donations of clothing (used): jackets, sweaters, pants, socks, gloves, hats, scarves, t-shirts, blankets

DRIVE-UP CLOTHING DRIVE THURSDAY, WITH COFFEE: Tomorrow morning (Thursday, December 9th), 10 am-11:30 am, a drive-up donation drive at Daystar Retirement Village (2615 SW Barton; WSB sponsor) is collecting clothing items for the West Seattle Food Bank‘s Clothesline. Your reward: A made-to-order coffee drink! Here are the details, including requested items.

DRIVE-UP FOOD DRIVE SATURDAY: Atticus, now a high-school student, collected food in the Hope Lutheran back lot last year – almost a ton! – and is doing it again this Saturday (December 11th), 10 am-3 pm. He and his brother Dominic will be collecting food and money as well as coats – all sizes – for the Westside Interfaith Network‘s weekly Welcome Table in White Center. The dropoff site (ride-up and walk-up welcome too, of course) is off SW Oregon just east of 42nd SW.