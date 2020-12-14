GRATITUDE: Huge haul for eighth-grader’s food drive

Last weekend we featured a drive-up food drive organized by Hope Lutheran eighth-grader Atticus. Tonight, the West Seattle Food Bank reports the impressive results, with gratitude:

Thank you to Atticus, Hope Lutheran, and all our neighbors who donated food at Atticus’s drive-thru food drive this past Saturday at Hope Lutheran. Together you donated 1,908 pounds of food and raised $1,120 to help our neighbors this winter. Special thanks to the awesome Atticus for putting this all together! We are very grateful for your support.

We know Atticus is grateful to the donors, too. Looking for a way to help? Here’s how to donate to the WSFB. (And there’s a growing list of other holiday-season giving opportunities in our West Seattle Holiday Guide.)