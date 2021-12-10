Get ready to register for Lifelong Recreation classes at local community centers

Just a few days until registration opens for classes and programs at city-run community centers in West Seattle (and citywide). Here’s one set of classes Seattle Parks wants you to know about:
Get into shape and meet new friends! Seattle Parks and Recreation is offering in-person fitness classes at local community centers this winter, including its Lifelong Recreation for Adults 50+.
Here are several winter offerings; each class title is linked to a page with online registration and more information. Classes begin Jan- Registration opens December 14 at Noon. Register here or call 206-684-5177.
Aerobics
Fitness
Line Dance
Pickleball Skills 101
Yoga
=Zumba
AND MORE! See full winter brochure.
Scholarships are available if you need help with the fees.
