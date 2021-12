One of the vacant spaces on 16th SW in White Center won’t be vacant much longer. Last night on partner site White Center Now, we reported that the former Taradise Café space at 9808 16th SW – closed since last summer, a few weeks before its proprietor Tara Eckman Scott died – has a new tenant, Que Chevere will be a “Latino fusion” restaurant and bar – with an emphasis on the food, proprietor Felipe Maqueda tells us. See the full story here.