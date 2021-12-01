DELRIDGE GROCERY: You get the treats, they get the fridge

Delridge Grocery Cooperative has a deal for you – help them get a new fridge, by buying this year’s holiday basket! Here are the details:

Bring home the flavors of Washington state this holiday season with the Delridge Grocery Co-op’s second annual holiday collection of sweet and savory treats.

In addition to bringing you a specially curated selection of Pacific Northwest delights, the DGC 2021 Holiday Gift Basket is also a fundraiser — helping our growing neighborhood Co-op afford the purchase of an additional refrigeration unit.

We currently have a single, small older refrigerator that chills our locally sourced cheeses, eggs, milk, hummus, krauts, and kombucha, but its size definitely limits the amount and variety of perishable products we can carry. Adding a second, more modern refrigerator will allow us to expand our offerings and better serve our customers as we look to expand the days and hours that we’re open in the coming months.

Great for treating yourself or sharing with friends, neighbors, work colleagues, and loved ones, the DGC 2021 Holiday Gift Basket includes:

Salted Caramel Espresso Bark (Joe Chocolate Co.)

Madrona Smoked Salt (San Juan Sea Salt)

Loose Leaf Herbal Tea + Infuser (Beach House Teas)

Honey Thyme Mustard (Mustard & Co.)

Pickled Spicy Green Beans. (Seattle Pickle Co.)

Apple Cider Vinegar (Apple State Vinegar)

Raw Honeycomb (Georgetown Pantry Supply)

The DGC 2021 Holiday Gift Basket is priced at $65 for both pickup and free delivery to addresses on our West Seattle peninsula. Baskets will be available for pickup starting Friday, December 17 at the Delridge Grocery Co-op retail store – we’ll be open from 3–7. Pickups can also be made on Saturday, December 18 (9:30 am–1:30 pm) and Sunday, December 19 (11–3). Deliveries will be made on that Friday and Saturday.