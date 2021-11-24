WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen blue Chevy Silverado pickup; tent theft

Two reader reports:

STOLEN PICKUP: The report and photo are from Terese:

Neighbors, we need your help! Our truck was stolen from outside our house near Alaska Junction on or around Sunday 11/21/21. It is a 2001 dark blue Chevy Silverado 1500 4×4 with extended cab, has decals on rear window of US flag and WSU/Coug. LICENSE PLATE # B68902G. It is (or was!) in great condition – brand new trailer hitch, tires…

If you spot it please call 911.

Side note: before dawn a week or two ago, a neighbor witnessed two men in a tan sedan who parked in front of our house and broke into the same truck (both times locked, with no damage and no idea how they broke in), and pilfered the contents. (All they took was a red bag of wrenches). Not sure if the two incidents are related.

Thank you for any help! I’ve heard great stories of community helping to identify and retrieve stolen property, so here’s hoping.

Terese 206.890.2277