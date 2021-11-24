WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen blue Chevy Silverado pickup; tent theft

Two reader reports:
STOLEN PICKUP: The report and photo are from Terese:
Neighbors, we need your help! Our truck was stolen from outside our house near Alaska Junction on or around Sunday 11/21/21. It is a 2001 dark blue Chevy Silverado 1500 4×4 with extended cab, has decals on rear window of US flag and WSU/Coug. LICENSE PLATE # B68902G. It is (or was!) in great condition – brand new trailer hitch, tires…
If you spot it please call 911.
Side note: before dawn a week or two ago, a neighbor witnessed two men in a tan sedan who parked in front of our house and broke into the same truck (both times locked, with no damage and no idea how they broke in), and pilfered the contents. (All they took was a red bag of wrenches). Not sure if the two incidents are related.
Thank you for any help! I’ve heard great stories of community helping to identify and retrieve stolen property, so here’s hoping.
Terese 206.890.2277
TENT THEFT: From L:
I’d like to report a stolen Thule roof rack and Roofnest roof top tent.
November 23, 2021 – A pickup truck drove by my house at 3:45 AM, and what appears to be the same pickup and a dark van then drove by the house at 4:56 AM. At 5:25, the same pickup backed up and parked next to my car. There were at least 2 individuals but I suspect 3- as it weighs 135 pounds. They quickly removed the tent and put it in the back of the pick up truck. One individual sprinted to what I’m guessing is the dark van. This took less than 3 minutes. They removed the entire Thule rack with the tent attached.
Police Report Number: 21-921995
