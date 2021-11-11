West Seattle Art Walk and what else is ahead today/tonight

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: That’s the venue list/map for tonight’s Art Walk, both places where you’ll see art/meet artists, and establishments offering food/drink specials for Art Walk’ers. For specifics on what you’ll find at venues all over the peninsula, here’s this month’s preview. Tonight you can also celebrate The Art of Music with live performances at venues in Admiral and The Junction, 6-7:40 pm – details here.

Also happening in the hours ahead:

DINE OUT FOR HIGHLAND PARK ELEMENTARY: 4-9 pm, Proletariat Pizza (9622 16th SW) in White Center is donating part of the proceeds to the Highland Park Elementary PTA – be sure to mention the school when you order.

HERDING CATS: Local band plays a free show at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW) tonight, 8 pm. Go early, have dinner!

Are we missing anything for today/tonight? Text 206-293-6302 – for further in the future, please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!