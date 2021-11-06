THINK SNOW! West Seattle High School ski-bus registration time

As that traffic-camera image from mid-afternoon shows, it’s already snowing in the mountain, and skiers are looking ahead – including organizers of the West Seattle High School ski bus, which is open for registration:

WSHS parents & students, ski/snowboard enthusiasts: The WSHS ski bus will be back this winter. This is primarily for WSHS students, but if we don’t fill the bus, others can join! We have a few changes coming this year, as SPS’s risk management team will not allow the buses to pick up from HS parking lots, due to social distancing, nor will they allow equipment to be stored in the school. The bus will stop on Walnut or California, in front of WSHS, & gear will have to be stored in cars or dropped off after school. Ski bus will run on Fridays, Jan 28th-March 11th 3:45-11 PM.

Bus only is $350. More info & registration can be found at>

skimohan.com/school-program/seattle-public-schools/west-seattle-snowsports

Covid protocols in place. Bus has new ventilation system & masks must be worn at all times. Temp & health questionnaire done daily.

Scholarships available at 25-100% off registration fee.

Reach out to fridaynightskibus@gmail.com w/ any questions.