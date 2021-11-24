ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Pre-holiday Wednesday notes

6:01 AM Good morning! One day until Thanksgiving.

WEATHER

Mixed forecast again, possibly some light rain, high in the 40s.

ROAD WORK

26th SW – Southbound closure between Roxbury and Barton continues for RapidRide H Line prep work.

20th/Roxbury – Also part of the RapidRide project, with work starting on the SW side of the intersection.

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

Metro is on its regular weekday schedule, except for the rerouting in RapidRide H Line work zones, including 26th SW. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of trip cancellations. (Thursday will run on the Sunday schedule, Friday on a regular weekday schedule.)

Ferries and Water Taxi: WSF continues a two-boat schedule on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run. Check here for alerts/updates. The Water Taxi is in service – here’s the West Seattle schedule – but no service Thursday-Friday.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

611th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.) No change for the holiday.

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

South Park Bridge:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable bridges opening for vessels? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed can tell you; 1st Ave. South Bridge openings are also tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.