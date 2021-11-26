ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Post-holiday Friday notes

6:01 AM Good morning!
WEATHER
ROAD WORK
26th SW – Now open both ways.
20th/Roxbury – Work on the SW side of the intersection.
BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES
Metro is back to its regular weekday schedule. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of trip cancellations. (Thursday will run on the Sunday schedule, Friday on a regular weekday schedule.)
Ferries and Water Taxi: WSF is running a two-boat schedule on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run. Check here for alerts/updates. The Water Taxi is NOT in service today.
BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES
613th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are views of other bridges and routes:
Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.) No change for the holiday.
The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):
South Park Bridge:
West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:
Highland Park Way/Holden:
The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):
Are movable bridges opening for vessels? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed can tell you; 1st Ave. South Bridge openings are also tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.
See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.
Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.
