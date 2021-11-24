READER REPORT: Dog attack on Harbor Avenue

Jim sent this report, as an alert to other dog owners:

(Tuesday) at about 2 pm, I was walking our 12-year-old Brittany “Copper” on his leash on our daily walk on Harbor Ave when Copper was attacked by a white pit-bull dog which was dragging its leash and not under control of its owner.

As we passed the Marination patio and walked north on the path a man was standing there and a dog was coming from the bushes. It approached Copper and then almost immediately attacked him, pinning him to the ground and holding him down with his mouth. It took both myself and the man to get the dog off and away from Copper.

I took Copper to South Seattle Veterinary Hospital immediately and he was taken in for surgery. Copper has multiple deep puncture wounds and we are glad that he is alive. The clinic and its doctors and employees deserve our thanks.

I am filing reports with Animal Control and the Seattle Police Department. I want this information to be out there for all to see. This dog attacked Copper without provocation. This dog was not being controlled. The owner was not remorseful. He left the scene telling me that this was the fault of my dog having “bad energy.”

I see so many West Seattle dog owners walking their dogs along the water all day every day. They need to know to be careful and always aware that this can happen to them. Copper has never been in a dog fight, much less provoked an attack, and he did not deserve to suffer this fate. If you are the owner of this dog, you should be very ashamed and you should take responsibility for your dog’s actions.