Infinity Shore Club Residences: Welcome, new WSB sponsor

Introducing West Seattle’s newest luxury waterfront development, Infinity Shore Club Residences (1250 Alki Avenue SW), one of WSB’s newest sponsors, which means they get the opportunity to tell their story:

Set in what is arguably Seattle’s most desirable waterfront location, there is no other new condominium project quite like Infinity Shore Club in Seattle right now. Infinity rests on a stunning stretch of Alki Beach that looks out over Puget Sound to the Olympic Mountains and offers a vista of Seattle’s one-of-a-kind skyline. The building, currently under construction, will house a boutique collection of just 37 condominium estates with more amenity space than other buildings of its size — promising residents the privacy and elevated feel of a luxury resort experience every day.

Residences include one-bedroom-plus-den, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom options, which range in size from 1,108 to 2,382 square feet. In addition to several spacious layouts, Infinity offers a lot of the things home buyers will expect to find in new construction homes: a modern design and large window walls to let the outdoors (and large amounts of natural light) in, brand-new appliances, and high-quality finishes inspired by the project’s natural surroundings. But this community offers so much more!

With multiple shared amenity spaces and unique perks, Infinity ia designed to allow homeowners to live life on the water to its fullest. Residents will enjoy private outdoor terraces that maximize their living space plus access to a shared rooftop terrace with panoramic views, several distinct areas for relaxing or socializing, and firepits around which to cozy up on chilly evenings. They will also enjoy the back deck oasis, with spaces for lounging and entertaining in a peaceful garden environment, and the fully equipped fitness center, pet spa, and storage for bikes, kayaks, and other recreational equipment. But perhaps the most luxurious amenity of all is the infinity pool which, along with a heated spa, sits in a central location between the building’s two residential arms, and allows patrons to swim and relax while taking in the incredible views that only this West Seattle location can provide.

Currently entering its final phase of construction, Infinity Shore Club will be ready for occupancy in early 2022. For those searching for their perfect home at the edge of the shore, this is the ideal time to learn more about Infinity’s floor plan options and availability—take the opportunity to tour and choose the ultimate beachfront home now, while there are still many options available, and be move-in ready by early next year! Pricing starts at $1,149,950.

We thank Infinity Shore Club Residences for sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news via WSB; find our current sponsor team listed in directory format here, and find info on joining the team by going here.