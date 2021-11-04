FOLLOWUP: Miss Starla finds a new home – in West Seattle!

That’s Miss Starla the guinea pig. You might recall our story last month on the Seattle Animal Shelter reporting that she was the last pet still in need of a new home one year after she and hundreds of other animals were rescued from a house in Delridge. SAS told us she had been adopted by a West Seattle family – and we heard from them today.

Kaj and Janet – with rescue pup Niko – are Miss Starla’s new family. Kaj says they read about her here on WSB and got their application in fast to beat the rush. “We brought her home this weekend, and she’s been quickly adapting to her new environment, showing off her personality.”