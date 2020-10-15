Seattle Animal Shelter investigators find more than 200 animals at Delridge home

(WSB photos)

Thanks for the tip about Seattle Animal Shelter and SPD officers at a house this afternoon near 26th and Findlay.

Officers at the scene wouldn’t comment but here’s what SAS spokesperson Melissa Mixon tells WSB:

The Seattle Animal Shelter is conducting an investigation into an animal welfare and potential animal cruelty case. Working jointly with Seattle Police Department, the shelter successfully executed a search warrant early this afternoon and discovered at least 200 animals in the home. These animals include dogs, rabbits, guinea pigs. and chinchillas. Some of the animals were deceased inside the home. Because this is an ongoing investigation, we are limited in what we can say so as not to jeopardize the investigation and due process. While this investigation is ongoing, animals seized from the property will be moved into the care of the Seattle Animal Shelter for evaluation. Seattle Animal Shelter is authorized under City code to investigate cases and bring forth charges of animal cruelty. First-degree animal cruelty is a Class C felony punishable by five years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.

We will follow up to see how the case proceeds.