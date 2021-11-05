DEVELOPMENT: 3010 SW Avalon Way apartments pass first phase of Design Review

The Southwest Design Review Board had a doubleheader last night – first of two this month. We reported on the first hearing here, after the board gave its final approval to 4406 36th SW. Half an hour later, the board reconvened online for its first look at 3010 SW Avalon Way [map].

.

This was the Early Design Guidance (focusing on size, shape, placement on site) review for the building, proposed for eight stories, ~86 units, and 4 offstreet-parking spaces. Here’s the design packet used for the meeting:

Architects presented three massing options for the building, as is standard for the first review. The board gave its support to #2, with the stipulation that the west side be lowered to match the height of the single-family homes to the west, and they wanted the entrance moved to the northeast corner. Early on in the meeting, the board talked about how the building has to deal with what they all considered a narrow site. Much was said about how the building would look in relation to the buildings on either side and how it would sit in relation to the single-family homes behind it. There was also some concern over use of the alley behind the building

and how it could accommodate both trash pickup and ADA access from the few parking spaces tbat will be provided in the rear.

The board also asked for a privacy/visibility study for the street-level units and the units on the north and south sides of the building. They also had questions about whether some of the ground-floor units would look out onto a concrete retaining wall.

No members of the public offered comments during the meeting, but city staff said 22 public comments were received before the meeting. Most dealt with the proposed height, with those comments suggesting something between four and seven stories. Other comments included a request to examine the alley in the rear to take into consideration the increasing number of personal-delivery trucks that the building will bring. (The online files show many comments about the need for parking, but that’s outside the Design Review process.)

The board was in general agreement with the comments as to how the building fits in with what’s on either side, and the general

look of the buildings along Avalon; they voted 3-1 to allow the project to move to phase two. You can still comment even if you missed the meeting – email assigned planner Theresa Neylon at theresa.neylon@seattle.gov. This building will have at least one more SWDRB meeting, date to be set when the architects are ready to return with a more-finalized design.