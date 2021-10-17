WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 17 notes

(Photo by Machel Spence)
Here’s what you need to know as Sunday begins:
TRANSPORTATION ALERTS: Second day for the West Seattle Water Taxi‘s modified 7-days-a-week schedule (no weekend shuttle buses) and Washington State Ferries‘ downsized schedule … Road work: 16th/Austin, concrete road-panel replacement in the northbound lanes is supposed to be curing today, so traffic will still be routed around it… Tree-trimming along southbound West Marginal Way near Puget Way, 7 am-3 pm.
CHURCHES: Most are still streaming, along with offering in-person services. Here are this week’s links for 20+ West Seattle churches’ services.
COVID VACCINATION POP-UP: 9:30 am-1:30 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe (35th/Myrtle), as previewed here.
WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm on California between Oregon and Alaska. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (The market is a WSB sponsor.)
FLU SHOTS: 10 am-4 pm at Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle), all welcome. Registration information is in our preview.
WEST SEATTLE SKI SWAP: Second and final day for this big annual sale, 10 am-5 pm at VFW Post 2713 (3602 SW Alaska).
ULTIMATE FRISBEE: Join the weekly drop-in game at Walt Hundley Playfield (6920 34th SW), 10 am.
DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER #1: 10:30 am-10 pm at MOD Pizza in The Whittaker (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW), mention Lafayette Elementary so the PTA will get a share of the proceeds.
FOOD & CLOTHING DONATION DRIVE: Drop off donations outside Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) 11 am-4 pm; see our calendar listing for specifics on what they need.
GLASS-BLOWING & PUMPKIN PATCH: Last day to catch live glass-blowing at Avalon Glassworks (2914 SW Avalon Way as part of Refract, and check out the art-glass pumpkin patch.
TIN CAN CAKES POP-UP: Seattle Yarn is hosting Tin Can Cakes for a tasty pop-up noon-5 pm. (5633 California SW)
DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER #2: Noon-8 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), mention Lincoln Park Co-op Preschool so they’ll get a share of the proceeds.
BOOK LAUNCH: As previewed here, Donna Sandstrom‘s new book “Orca Rescue! The True Story of an Orphaned Orca Named Springer” will be celebrated at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm.
BOOK CLUB: Also at C&P at 3 pm, the Classic Novels (and Movies) Book Club will meet outdoors to talk about “Dracula” – details in our calendar listing.
NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW).
SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 8 pm to 1 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).
SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.
Got an event for listing in our calendar and previews? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!
