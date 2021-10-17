WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 17 notes



(Photo by Machel Spence)

Here’s what you need to know as Sunday begins:

TRANSPORTATION ALERTS: Second day for the West Seattle Water Taxi‘s modified 7-days-a-week schedule (no weekend shuttle buses) and Washington State Ferries‘ downsized schedule … Road work: 16th/Austin, concrete road-panel replacement in the northbound lanes is supposed to be curing today, so traffic will still be routed around it… Tree-trimming along southbound West Marginal Way near Puget Way, 7 am-3 pm.

CHURCHES: Most are still streaming, along with offering in-person services. Here are this week’s links for 20+ West Seattle churches’ services.

COVID VACCINATION POP-UP: 9:30 am-1:30 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe (35th/Myrtle), as previewed here.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm on California between Oregon and Alaska. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (The market is a WSB sponsor.)

FLU SHOTS: 10 am-4 pm at Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle), all welcome. Registration information is in our preview.

WEST SEATTLE SKI SWAP: Second and final day for this big annual sale, 10 am-5 pm at VFW Post 2713 (3602 SW Alaska).

ULTIMATE FRISBEE: Join the weekly drop-in game at Walt Hundley Playfield (6920 34th SW), 10 am.

DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER #1: 10:30 am-10 pm at MOD Pizza in The Whittaker (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW), mention Lafayette Elementary so the PTA will get a share of the proceeds.

FOOD & CLOTHING DONATION DRIVE: Drop off donations outside Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) 11 am-4 pm; see our calendar listing for specifics on what they need.

GLASS-BLOWING & PUMPKIN PATCH: Last day to catch live glass-blowing at Avalon Glassworks (2914 SW Avalon Way as part of Refract, and check out the art-glass pumpkin patch.

TIN CAN CAKES POP-UP: Seattle Yarn is hosting Tin Can Cakes for a tasty pop-up noon-5 pm. (5633 California SW)

DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER #2: Noon-8 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), mention Lincoln Park Co-op Preschool so they’ll get a share of the proceeds.

BOOK LAUNCH: As previewed here, Donna Sandstrom‘s new book “Orca Rescue! The True Story of an Orphaned Orca Named Springer” will be celebrated at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm.

BOOK CLUB: Also at C&P at 3 pm, the Classic Novels (and Movies) Book Club will meet outdoors to talk about “Dracula” – details in our calendar listing.

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW).

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 8 pm to 1 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

