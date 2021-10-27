WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Sound Transit still looking for Community Advisory Group members

Want to get more closely involved in the West Seattle light-rail planning process as it approaches the next milestone? Sound Transit just announced it’s extending the deadline for people to apply to be on the Community Advisory Group for the West Seattle-Ballard extension. From the announcement:

We’re looking for people who:

-Live, work and/or volunteer along the project corridor.

-Are a part of, or have a deep understanding of, one or more of the communities along the corridor.

=Have knowledge and/or interest in public transportation, mobility and how transportation affects the lives of people in the region.

We ask that members be prepared to:

-Act as a community ambassador, willing to share information with community members and bring forth community values, concerns, and ideas.

-Consider the community as a whole and go beyond personal interests.

-Participate collaboratively with group members whose views may be different from their own.

-Attend approximately six monthly meetings from fall 2021 through early 2022, participating fully in the process. Members will receive a stipend for their participation.