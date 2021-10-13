WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 stolen vehicles, car prowl

We start West Seattle Crime Watch tonight with two vehicle thefts – if you see either of these, call 911:

STOLEN PICKUP TRUCK: In the Lowman Beach area on Sunday night, a thief or thieves stole this pickup truck belonging to the proprietor of Harold’s Fitness (WSB sponsor) in north Morgan Junction:

It’s a 1997 Nissan Hardbody with an extended cab and automatic transmission. Plate is WA C28238G. The truck had a magnetic Harold’s Fitness sign on it.

STOLEN CAR: Margaret‘s 2004 Mitsubishi Eclipse was stolen last night from Alaska House in The Junction (4545 42nd SW).

When we get the license-plate number, we’ll add it here.

CAR PROWL: Just before 3 pm in the 4800 block of Fauntleroy Way SW, Rich saw two people who appeared to be breaking into a car – saying they “punched through the plastic-wrapped window to unlock the car and go through the contents before heading south.” He called police.