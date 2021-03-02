Harold’s Fitness: Welcoming a new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

Need somebody to inspire and guide you on your quest to be more fit and healthy? Today we welcome a new WSB sponsor, Harold’s Fitness. Here’s what Harold wants you to know about what he offers:

Harold says his major advantage is his experience. His several decades of owning and operating gyms has given him a great deal of knowledge about what’s right for each person who comes to his gym in West Seattle. From the very start, he interviews each new client, asks them what their goals are, and starts an organized plan to help them get to where they want to be. Working with smaller groups, Harold says he’s better able to give each of his clients far more attention than they’d receive at one of the larger gyms. Harold says you’ll never get lost in the shuffle – someone will listen closely.

You’re never too old to work out with Harold – even his merch says so:

Women’s sessions are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays; men’s sessions are Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Harold’s Fitness is at 5908 California SW, between The Junction and Morgan Junction.

Call 206-937-7733 to find out about working out at Harold’s Fitness.

We thank Harold’s Fitness for sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news via WSB; find our current sponsor team listed in directory format here, and find info on joining the team by going here.