WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 early morning shootings

We missed these in real time and no one texted, but we’ve confirmed with SFD that two early morning “scenes of violence” responses in West Seattle were both shootings. Neither victim is reported to have had life-threatening wounds, but both were taken to the hospital. The first was in the 1700 block of SW Barton at 1:51 am; SFD says the victim was a 36-year-old man; the second was in the 7800 block of Detroit SW at 3:05 am, and SFD says the victim was a 27-year-old man. No information on the circumstances in either but we’re seeking that from SPD.