VIDEO: Oktoberfest weekend at Ounces

October 2, 2021 10:30 am
Many bars/beer gardens celebrate Oktoberfest, but Ounces in North Delridge is going the extra mile in its weekend-long celebration that started last night – with live music! In our video above, the Bonnie Birch Trio played last night; today, the Smilin’ Scandinavians are scheduled, 5-8 pm. Whenever you stop in, proprietors Laurel Trujillo and Andrew Trujillo invite you to raise a stein:

At 4 pm today, you can even participate in a stein-raising competition. The full Oktoberfest lineup is online. Ounces is open at 3809 Delridge Way SW noon-10 pm today, 11 am-8 pm tomorrow.

