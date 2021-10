TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Friday watch & weekend alerts

6:02 AM: Good morning! No classes today for Seattle Public Schools – teacher in-service day.

WEATHER

Mixed forecast today, with a high around 60.

ROAD WORK – TODAY & THIS WEEKEND

26th SW – Now closed southbound between Roxbury and Barton.

15th SW – Also as part of the King County-led work on the RapidRide project, southbound 15th is scheduled to be closed at Roxbury for underground utility work.

Highway 99 tunnel – Closed both ways for maintenance 10 pm tonight until 8 am Sunday.

West Marginal Way – Work is scheduled to continue both days this weekend at the Duwamish Longhouse crossing/signal site,

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

Metro’s fall “service change” took effect Saturday, with various West Seattle changes, including the return of Routes 22 and 113. Also note the rerouting in RapidRide H Line work zones – on 26th and 15th SW in particular. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of canceled trips.

For ferries and water taxis; Check WSF schedules for the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route, announced late last night as planning a “reduced 2-boat schedule” today due to crew shortage. Also – reminder that there will be NO West Seattle Water Taxi service this Saturday and Sunday, Watch @wsferries for ferry updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

563rd morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are movable bridges opening for boats or barges? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed will tell you. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.