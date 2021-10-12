Sign-up time for drive-up/walk-up/ride-up Fauntleroy Fall Festival

(WSB file photo)

As we reported two weeks ago, the Fauntleroy Fall Festival is returning this year as a drive-up/walk-up/ride-up event, 2-5 pm Sunday, October 24. It’s free but you need to RSVP for a time slot so everyone doesn’t converge on the site (the Fauntleroy Church parking lot at 9140 California SW) And now, the signups are open! Reed Haggerty from the Fauntleroy Fall Festival sent the announcement:

Folks will be able to sign up for a slot to drive/ride through the main and upper parking lots of the Fauntleroy Church/Y and pick up goodies from the Fall Festival along the way. People walking up from the neighborhood are welcome as well. Cocoa, pretzel and cider, word search puzzle, a birdhouse kit are among the treats along your route. There will be bands to listen to on your trip and Halloween decorations to keep everyone entertained! Reserve your spot for the festival here: signup.com/go/ykhPtmZ

The festival is free as always, powered by donations, sponsors, and volunteers.