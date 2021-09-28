West Seattle, Washington

Fauntleroy Fall Festival returns for 2021, pandemic-style

September 28, 2021 10:03 pm
One of the headlines from tonight’s Fauntleroy Community Association board meeting: The Fauntleroy Fall Festival will return next month, but with pandemic modifications. It’ll be a drive-up/ride-up event, 2-5 pm Sunday, October 24th, in the Fauntleroy Church parking lot (9140 California SW). Organizers plan stations where you can stop for some take-home versions of festival traditions – paper salmon hats, birdhouses, pumpkins. They’re planning an RSVP system where you can sign up for an arrival time slot, to avoid traffic jams. More info to come soon.

