SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Livestock carrier

Thanks to Jim Borrow for sending the photo! That’s the Galloway Express, seen off West Seattle a few hours ago, headed southbound to Olympia. It’s a livestock carrier, built in China for the Dutch shipping company Vroon. (For our fellow maritime geeks, here are its specs.) According to MarineTraffic.com, the Galloway Express’s last port of call was Oita, Japan, which is known for, among other things, Wagyu beef. But Olympia also has exported cattle, too; we’re checking with the port to see if they have details on this voyage.