APPLICATION TIME: New round of city grants for small businesses

Starting today, the city’s Small Business Stabilization Fund is accepting applications. The available grants are $5,000, $10,000, and $20,000, which the city says can “be used on operational expenses such as rent, wages, equipment, and more.” The announcement also notes, “For this new round, the Stabilization Fund will support small businesses with up to 50 full-time equivalent employees and accept applications from those who received a Stabilization Fund grant in past rounds” You can find out more about eligibility here; go here to apply. The application is available in eight languages, and you have to file it by November 9th. Questions? oed@seattle.gov is where to send them.