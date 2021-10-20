One last rescued pet from Delridge raid, still seeking a home, one year later.

One year after the Seattle Animal Shelter seized more than 200 pets from a house in Delridge, one last rescuee is still seeking a home. We heard from SAS this morning calling our attention to their search for someone who will adopt Miss Starla the guinea pig:

SAS says that of the seized animals, “175 were transferred to other shelters (and) SAS managed adoptions for 59 pets, including five chickens, eight rabbits, 40 guinea pigs, two chinchillas, and one dog.” SAS has details about Miss Starla here (and of course has many other pets you can adopt, too).

P.S. After SAS’s note about Miss Starla, we looked up the status of the criminal case against Matthew Hazelbrook, charged with 17 counts of animal cruelty in the case. Court records show his trial is set to start November 29th.