HALLOWEEN: Spooky school fundraiser

Now less than three weeks until Halloween! Another chance for spooky fun – and/or treats – is offered in one of the latest school fundraisers to hit the WSB inbox. This one’s from the award-winning Alki Elementary PTA:

Alki Elementary PTA is back this year with some spooktacular Halloween items guaranteed to send shivers down your spine! Our Halloween Pre-sale is HERE! Get your spell books ready because YOU DON’T WANT TO SLEEP ON THIS PRE-SALE https://alkipta.square.site

–Vampire Boo Buckets – drinks for kids and adults with all the fixings!

–Witches Slime and Elephant Toothpaste Potion Kit – get your slime on and make elephant toothpaste for your cauldron or have ooze out of your carved pumpkin!

–Exclusive spooky goodies from Ampersand: Franken-ookies, Monster Rice Krispies, and Halloween Hot Cocoa Bombs

–Pumpkin Carving Kit – complete with everything you need to carve your pumpkins and ingredients for roasting those seeds!

–PUMPKINS!!!!

–10-pack bulbs from Roozengaarde – tulips and daffodils carefully handpacked from our friends at Roozengaarde

Our pumpkin patch will be at Ampersand on Alki again this year for order pickup Friday, October 15th 4 – 6 p.m. Thank you for supporting our school community! Alki PTA’s mission is to support an engaged community that partners with our school to advocate for every child.