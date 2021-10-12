West Seattle, Washington

HALLOWEEN: Spooky school fundraiser

October 12, 2021 9:00 am
Now less than three weeks until Halloween! Another chance for spooky fun – and/or treats – is offered in one of the latest school fundraisers to hit the WSB inbox. This one’s from the award-winning Alki Elementary PTA:

Alki Elementary PTA is back this year with some spooktacular Halloween items guaranteed to send shivers down your spine! Our Halloween Pre-sale is HERE! Get your spell books ready because YOU DON’T WANT TO SLEEP ON THIS PRE-SALE https://alkipta.square.site

Vampire Boo Buckets – drinks for kids and adults with all the fixings!
Witches Slime and Elephant Toothpaste Potion Kit – get your slime on and make elephant toothpaste for your cauldron or have ooze out of your carved pumpkin!
Exclusive spooky goodies from Ampersand: Franken-ookies, Monster Rice Krispies, and Halloween Hot Cocoa Bombs
Pumpkin Carving Kit – complete with everything you need to carve your pumpkins and ingredients for roasting those seeds!
PUMPKINS!!!!
10-pack bulbs from Roozengaarde – tulips and daffodils carefully handpacked from our friends at Roozengaarde

Our pumpkin patch will be at Ampersand on Alki again this year for order pickup Friday, October 15th 4 – 6 p.m. Thank you for supporting our school community! Alki PTA’s mission is to support an engaged community that partners with our school to advocate for every child.

