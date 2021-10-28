GIVING: 2 more dropoff locations for Kiwanis Club of West Seattle’s Toys for Tots drive

That’s the crew in the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle booth at the Farmers’ Market earlier this month, already collecting Toys for Tots for this year’s holiday season. Now they’ve sent word of two more places you can drop off new, unwrapped toys:

The Kiwanis Club of West Seattle has partnered with two businesses to provide “Toys for Tots” dropoff locations. Edward Jones Advisor Bill Anderson, 3727 California Ave SW, Monday – Friday 8 AM to 3 PM Northwest Art & Frame, 4733 California Ave SW, Monday – Saturday 9:30 AM – 5:30 PM, Sunday 11 AM – 5:30 PM For additional information, contact Denis Sapiro, 206-601-4136