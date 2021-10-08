FOOTBALL: Overtime victory for Chief Sealth IHS

(WSB photos)

In the first of tonight’s two home football games at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex, Chief Sealth International High School battled Cleveland HS for an overtime win, 12-6. After a first-half Cleveland touchdown, the scoreboard didn’t change until Sealth #41, senior Ethan Heathershaw‘s fourth-quarter TD:

That tied the game 6-6, and it was on to overtime, where #5, Seahawk senior Messiah Alefaio, got the winning TD:

Next week, head coach Daron Camacho‘s team is on the road vs. Nathan Hale, 7 pm Friday.