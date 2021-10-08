West Seattle, Washington

FOOTBALL: Overtime victory for Chief Sealth IHS

October 8, 2021 10:35 pm
(WSB photos)

In the first of tonight’s two home football games at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex, Chief Sealth International High School battled Cleveland HS for an overtime win, 12-6. After a first-half Cleveland touchdown, the scoreboard didn’t change until Sealth #41, senior Ethan Heathershaw‘s fourth-quarter TD:

That tied the game 6-6, and it was on to overtime, where #5, Seahawk senior Messiah Alefaio, got the winning TD:

Next week, head coach Daron Camacho‘s team is on the road vs. Nathan Hale, 7 pm Friday.

