FOLLOWUP: Sneak peek inside Three 9 Lounge, opening Thursday at West Seattle Bowl

Nine days ago, we brought you first word of the new identity of West Seattle Bowl‘s Highstrike Grill – Three 9 Lounge. Since then, we’ve stopped by for a look inside, as they finished the furnishings and decor, down to the glassware.

From the pineapple hanging lamps to the tinted windows, WS Bowl manager Jeff Swanson told us they’re going for a “warm” vibe.

With high-tech touches – USB jacks under the bar, next to the purse hooks.

They’ll have seven signature cocktails, and plan to offer 35 different rums from all over the world. As for the food, they’re continuing to serve classic American fare in the bowling alley, while Three 9 will offer island-style bites – from malasadas to lumpia to skewers. (You can see the menus on the website, just launched today.) It’ll seat 50, including huge padded corner booths on each end.

Three 9 opens Thursday (October 28th) and will be open 4 pm to midnight, 7 nights a week. 21+