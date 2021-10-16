ELECTION 2021: City Council candidates in West Seattle on Monday

The only West Seattle forum scheduled for the only two City Council seats on the general-election ballot is this Monday, and you’re invited to watch in person or online. The Westside Interfaith Network and the League of Women Voters Seattle-King County are presenting the forum for citywide Positions 8 and 9 on Monday night at Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s Walmesley Center (35th/Myrtle). For Position 8, the candidates are incumbent Teresa Mosqueda (a West Seattle resident) and engineer Ken Wilson; for Position 9, there’s no incumbent because Lorena González is running instead for mayor; the candidates are brewery owner Sara Nelson and community organizer/artist/lawyer Nikkita Oliver. You can suggest topics to the organizers via this survey. If you’re going in person (masks required), doors open at 6:30 Monday; the forum (and livestream), moderated by West Seattle journalist Brian Callanan, starts at 7 pm.
