District 1 Community Network and more for your West Seattle Wednesday

ADMIRE ART: The Southwest Library‘s community art showcase continues all month during regular library hours – today, noon-8 pm. (9010 35th SW)

DISTRICT 1 COMMUNITY NETWORK: All are welcome at this monthly online meeting of community advocates, 7 pm. The agenda – which includes viewing/call-in information – includes updates on Terminal 5, The Heron’s Nest, West Seattle SkyLink, and American Legion Post 160‘s extreme-weather sheltering plans.

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: One team plays at home tonight – West Seattle High School volleyball, 7 pm vs. Bishop Blanchet.

OPEN MIC: The weekly open mic at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW) – signups start at 7:30 (but the line often forms earlier, the club says), performances at 8:30.

KARAOKE: The second karaoke night of the week at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW) has moved to Wednesdays, 8 pm-1 am.

