CORONAVIRUS: 71 new cases reported by Seattle Public Schools – here’s our local breakdown

Monday brings the weekly update for the Seattle Public Schools COVID-19 data dashboard. A commenter pointed out last night that SPS had made changes since last Monday – so we are chronicling the difference between the numbers that were on the SPS site as of last night (for example, the districtwide total had been reduced by two, to 343, since last Monday), and the updated totals published today. 71 more cases were added today, districtwide, for a total of 414 so far this school year – this week’s increase is close to those reported each of the previous two weeks. Here are the school-by-school breakouts for our area, with the changes compared to what was on the dashboard last night – again, the numbers are cumulative for the entire school year so far:

Chief Sealth International High School – 16, up 4

Denny International Middle School – 15, up 2

Roxhill Elementary – 9, up 1

Highland Park Elementary – 9, up 1

Madison Middle School – 8, up 4

Genesee Hill Elementary – 6, up 3

Lafayette Elementary – 6, unchanged

Arbor Heights Elementary – 4, up 2

West Seattle Elementary – 4, up 1

Gatewood Elementary – 4, unchanged

Concord International (Elementary) – 3, newly reported this week

Sanislo Elementary – 3, up 2

West Seattle High School – 3, unchanged

Pathfinder K-8 – 3, unchanged

Fairmount Park Elementary – 2, unchanged

Louisa Boren STEM K-8 – 1, unchanged

Still no cases reported at Alki Elementary, according to the dashboard.