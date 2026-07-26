CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle Little League 11U Softball All-Stars are state champions and make WSLL history too

(Photos courtesy West Seattle Little League)

Congratulations to the 11U Softball All-Stars of West Seattle Little League, who became state champions on Saturday, also earning a place in WSLL history as the league’s first state champs in softball. Here’s the report sent to us to share with you:

West Seattle Little League (WSLL) is proud to celebrate an incredible milestone as our 11U All-Star Softball team captured the 2026 Washington State Championship title on Saturday.

After losing its opening game, WSLL battled through the consolation bracket, earning a spot back in the championship game. The team defeated opponents by a combined score of 55-10, going 6-1 in the state tournament, playing seven games in seven days. They defeated the same team that handed them their first loss, not once, but twice, to claim the state title.

This championship marks a historic achievement for WSLL softball. The league launched its softball program in 2022, making this the program’s first-ever state championship. It is also just the third state title in WSLL history, joining the league’s 2017 11U Baseball State Championship and 2018 12U Baseball State Championship.

WSLL sent three All-Star teams to compete in the state tournament this season – 11U Softball: state champions; 11U Baseball: third place; and 12U Baseball: finished with a 2–2 record.

WSLL is also proud to host the Washington State 8/9/10 Softball Tournament at Bar-S Playfield (6425 SW Admiral Way) now through August 1. Stop by to watch some great Little League softball [schedule here], or volunteer to help make the tournament a success. To get involved, email info@westseattlelittleleague.com.