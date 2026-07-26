Hey, paddlers!This year’s ‘Da Grind’ isn’t just for outriggers

(WSB photo, 2025 Da Grind)

One of the unique sights of summer on Alki Beach is the outrigger-canoe contingent visiting for the Seattle Outrigger Canoe Club‘s annual “Da Grind” day of racing. But it’s not just for outriggers, the club wants small-craft paddlers to know, with this year’s Da Grind a month away:

Every year, Seattle Outrigger Canoe Club hosts a race (da Grind!) on Alki. You may have seen us, or seen it on WSB.

We are a club of outriggers, but our race also includes smaller craft. If you ride a v1, oc1, SUP, or surfski, we’d love to have you join us. It’s a great opportunity to test your pace on a four-mile course or just come for the fun and joy of being on the water with other small craft — right here in the neighborhood! Sign ups close on August 23. Visit our website for more information.

This is our 30=year anniversary as a nonprofit and to celebrate we are raising money for a new canoe to help bring more folks into the culture and community. We hope you will join us.