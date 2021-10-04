West Seattle, Washington

04 Monday

60℉

CORONAVIRUS: 69 new cases reported by Seattle Public Schools – here’s our local breakdown

October 4, 2021 12:29 pm
1 COMMENT
 Coronavirus | West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

Seattle Public Schools‘ weekly COVID-19 dashboard update shows a case-increase rate this week that’s only slightly higher than the previous week – 69 new cases; last week’s increase was 63. Here are the school-by-school breakouts for our area, with the changes from a week earlier – again, the numbers are cumulative for the entire school year so far:

Chief Sealth International High School – 12, up 4
Denny International Middle School – 12, up 2
Roxhill Elementary – 8, up 2
Highland Park Elementary – 8, unchanged
Lafayette Elementary – 6, unchanged
Madison Middle School – 4, up 2
Gatewood Elementary – 4, unchanged
West Seattle High School – 3, up 1
Pathfinder K-8 – 3, unchanged
Arbor Heights Elementary – 2, newly reported this week
West Seattle Elementary – 2, unchanged
Fairmount Park Elementary – 2, unchanged
Genesee Hill Elementary – 1, unchanged
Louisa Boren STEM K-8 – 1, unchanged
Sanislo Elementary – 1, unchanged

Still no cases reported at Alki or Concord International elementaries, according to the dashboard.

1 Reply to "CORONAVIRUS: 69 new cases reported by Seattle Public Schools - here's our local breakdown"

  • Jim October 4, 2021 (1:05 pm)
    Reply

    It would be nice if the Seattle School District would tell the public what these numbers actually mean; like how many classes in each school have to close for a few weeks to do on line learning with their teacher; the Kent School District has a map of each school and the public can see how many classes have to do online learning due to the number of Covid cases in a classroom. I think schools need to be more transparent to the taxpayers, I understand that it takes a lot to figure this out but they should inform taxpayers who help support schools via taxes on homes and during voting time when schools district want people to vote yes to fund certain things for education.

