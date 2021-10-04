CORONAVIRUS: 69 new cases reported by Seattle Public Schools – here’s our local breakdown

Seattle Public Schools‘ weekly COVID-19 dashboard update shows a case-increase rate this week that’s only slightly higher than the previous week – 69 new cases; last week’s increase was 63. Here are the school-by-school breakouts for our area, with the changes from a week earlier – again, the numbers are cumulative for the entire school year so far:

Chief Sealth International High School – 12, up 4

Denny International Middle School – 12, up 2

Roxhill Elementary – 8, up 2

Highland Park Elementary – 8, unchanged

Lafayette Elementary – 6, unchanged

Madison Middle School – 4, up 2

Gatewood Elementary – 4, unchanged

West Seattle High School – 3, up 1

Pathfinder K-8 – 3, unchanged

Arbor Heights Elementary – 2, newly reported this week

West Seattle Elementary – 2, unchanged

Fairmount Park Elementary – 2, unchanged

Genesee Hill Elementary – 1, unchanged

Louisa Boren STEM K-8 – 1, unchanged

Sanislo Elementary – 1, unchanged

Still no cases reported at Alki or Concord International elementaries, according to the dashboard.