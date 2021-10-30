BIZNOTE: Mamacita’s selling tacos this weekend for first time since trailer theft

Four months ago, we reported on thieves taking the Mamacita’s Bad Ass Mexican Food trailer. It was found, but not in good shape. Now proprietor Margarita is finally back in business, starting today, and sent us her announcement:

Come join Mamacita’s for food & fun this holiday weekend!

We will be on the corner of California & Lander, across the street from The Good Society Brewery and Public House.

Saturday 5-8 pm and Sunday 12-5 pm.

This will be our first time out since the trailer was stolen and vandalized, so please come support and show Mamacita’s some love. Can’t wait to see you there!