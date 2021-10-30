West Seattle, Washington

30 Saturday

51℉

BIZNOTE: Mamacita’s selling tacos this weekend for first time since trailer theft

October 30, 2021 12:40 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news | West Seattle restaurants

Four months ago, we reported on thieves taking the Mamacita’s Bad Ass Mexican Food trailer. It was found, but not in good shape. Now proprietor Margarita is finally back in business, starting today, and sent us her announcement:

Come join Mamacita’s for food & fun this holiday weekend!

We will be on the corner of California & Lander, across the street from The Good Society Brewery and Public House.

Saturday 5-8 pm and Sunday 12-5 pm.

This will be our first time out since the trailer was stolen and vandalized, so please come support and show Mamacita’s some love. Can’t wait to see you there!

Here’s the menu.

Share This

No Replies to "BIZNOTE: Mamacita's selling tacos this weekend for first time since trailer theft"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.